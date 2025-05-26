YSRCP leader Govardhan Reddy arrested over 'illegal' mining

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), May 26 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy was arrested on Monday for alleged "illegal" quartz mining and other offences, police said.

Reddy was picked up by the police from the outskirts of Bengaluru in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, arrested, and Venkatagiri Court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

"He (Reddy) was arrested for illegal mining, unauthorised usage of explosives, and abusing tribals when they questioned him," a police official told PTI.

Reddy, a former agriculture minister, was allegedly involved in illegal mining in Podalakuru mandal of Nellore district.

Police said Reddy illegally used explosives during the mining activity and hurled casteist slurs at local tribals who confronted him.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage), 379 (theft), 290 (public nuisance), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 109 (abetment), read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Additionally, he has been charged under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and Section 31 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader and former minister Merugu Nagarjuna condemned Reddy’s arrest, calling it a "brutal act of political vendetta" by the TDP-led coalition government.

He accused the ruling NDA coalition of "misusing its power to harass opposition leaders through fabricated cases".

"This is not governance but a targeted attack against dissent… the government will be forced to pay a heavy price for these illegal and oppressive actions," Nagarjuna claimed in a press release.