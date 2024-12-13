YSRCP leader Jagan condemns Allu Arjun's arrest

Amaravati, Dec 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condemned the arrest of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, which lasted only a few hours.

Arjun was arrested on Friday and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster "Pushpa 2: The Rule". He was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

"Blaming him (Arjun) for the stampede, filing criminal charges, or arresting him is neither fair nor acceptable, as he was not involved in the tragic event," asserted Reddy in a post on X.

Further, the former CM observed that Arjun displayed a responsible approach in expressing grief over the tragedy and offered support to the affected family during this difficult time.

Reddy urged authorities to act judiciously and focus on ensuring justice for the victim's family without 'unfairly targeting individuals'.

Moreover, he expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of the woman's life in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. PTI STH SA