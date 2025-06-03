YSRCP leader Rambabu slams CM Naidu over 'revival' of Tuni train cases

Amaravati, June 3 (PTI) YSRCP leader A Rambabu on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "betraying" the Kapu community by allegedly reviving the Tuni train burning cases with "malicious intent".

The Tuni incident took place in January 2016 during a Kapu reservation agitation, where protesters demanding BC status for the community set fire to a train in the undivided East Godavari district, leading to violent clashes and several police cases.

Speaking to reporters, Rambabu alleged that the TDP government was now reopening cases that had either been dismissed or were inactive, specifically targeting Kapu activists. He warned that such actions would provoke a united response from the community.

“We will hold a meeting and announce a decisive course of action on behalf of the Kapu community,” said Rambabu.

The former minister recalled Naidu’s 2014 promise to include Kapus in the BC category, which had triggered a mass movement led by Mudragada Padmanabham with cross-party support.

Rambabu praised YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for withdrawing the cases, which the courts had already dismissed, and condemned the revival of the cases as "political vendetta".

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

