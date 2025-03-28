YSRCP leader slams CM Naidu for ‘double standards’ on Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI) YSRCP leader Shaik Asif on Friday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly "maintaining double standards" on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He accused Naidu of supporting it in Parliament while projecting a different stance in Andhra Pradesh.

Asif alleged that Naidu’s actions reflect a "duplicitous approach toward the Muslim community".

"The YSRCP firmly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and our MPs taking a strong stand, while Naidu played politics instead of ensuring real benefits," Asif said in a release.

He accused Naidu of indulging in "political theatrics" rather than pursuing genuine welfare initiatives, emphasising that his actions lacked true commitment to the community’s development.

Contrasting the two leaders, Asif highlighted that Reddy appointed Muslim leaders, including a Deputy Chief Minister, and allocated over Rs 24,000 crore for Muslim welfare, far surpassing Naidu’s Rs 2,000 crore allocation.

He credited Reddy for launching initiatives like the Shaadi Tohfa scheme (benefiting the girls married) and establishing a Rs 14 crore Haj embarkation center in Vijayawada, which Naidu allegedly shut down after assuming office.

Calling Reddy "a champion of Muslim prosperity", Asif urged the community to see through Naidu's "deceptive promises and recognise the former CM's proven commitment to their welfare." The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is to amend the Waqf Act 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.