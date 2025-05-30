YSRCP leader slams leasing of temple land without auction in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 30 (PTI) YSRCP leader M Vishnu on Friday criticised the TDP-led government's decision to allegedly lease temple lands without a public auction, labelling it a "cultural betrayal".

Vishnu said that the alleged policy permits leasing of temple lands for up to 33 years at nominal rates, circumventing court-mandated procedures meant to ensure transparency and fairness.

"The government is plundering sacred temple assets under the cover of charity, ignoring legal safeguards and public interest," said Vishnu in a YSRCP press release, calling for immediate reversal of the policy.

The Former MLA alleged that over 4 lakh acres of land is managed by the Endowments department, but only around 1 lakh acres generate revenue. He claimed that 87,000 acres of these lands remain encroached.

He recalled a similar attempt allegedly during the previous TDP term between 2014-19, when Sadavarti Satram lands were nearly given away cheaply before court intervention ensured proper auction.

Vishnu noted the decision lacked cabinet approval and accused the TDP-led government of trying to transfer temple assets worth crores to select organizations without accountability.

He emphasized that auctions are vital to securing temple finances and ensuring that religious institutions are not undermined by politically motivated land deals.

Vishnu vowed that the YSRCP would fight legally to protect temple lands from being 'distributed like lentils and jaggery'.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ROH