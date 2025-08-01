YSRCP leader slams TDP-led govt over 'rising lawlessness, anti-women rhetoric' in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI) YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday alleged rising lawlessness in Andhra Pradesh, blaming the TDP-led NDA coalition government for an increase in crimes and anti-women rhetoric.

Addressing a press conference, Satyanarayana claimed that the crime rate has surged since the coalition came to power, with a disturbing rise in incidents of rape and assault against women and minors.

He further alleged that ganja (marijuana) peddlers in the state enjoy "political protection and immunity." "The crime rate has gone up since the NDA alliance formed the government. Cases of rape and assault, particularly against women and minors, have increased alarmingly," he claimed.

Referring to YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Nellore, Satyanarayana alleged that police had imposed roadblocks, dug up roads, and restricted public movement—acts he described as reflecting "the government's fear and growing intolerance." He also condemned alleged derogatory remarks made by TDP leaders against women leaders from the YSRCP, including RK Roja and U Haritha. He criticised the coalition government’s silence on the matter.

Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of favouritism, Satyanarayana alleged that lands in Visakhapatnam worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore were leased to the Lulu group.

He further claimed that the government is "exploiting" Vizag without ensuring real development and has failed to fulfill promises related to fee reimbursement, Minimum Support Price (MSP), crop insurance, and women’s welfare.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH SSK