YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi arrested in Hyderabad

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi in Hyderabad in connection with an attack on TDP's Gannavaram office during the erstwhile YSRCP regime, police said.

An arrest notice was served to the former Gannavaram MLA by an additional DCP rank officer.

Vamsi was picked up from a plush apartment complex at Rayadurgam in Hyderabad, police said.

He was booked under different sections of BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Reportedly Vamis is being shifted to Vijayawada from the neighbouring state.