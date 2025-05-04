YSRCP leader Venugopala Krishna alleges Rs 150 cr scam in Andhra's sewing machine scheme

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), May 4 (PTI) YSRCP leader C Venugopala Krishna on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of being "behind multiple scams", citing the sewing machine scheme as an example.

The former minister alleged that a Rs 150 crore scam had occurred in the scheme, which aimed to provide sewing machines to women across the state.

“Every scheme conceived by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hides a scam behind it,” said Krishna addressing a press conference here, "exposing" alleged inflated costs and training irregularities that betrayed thousands of women beneficiaries across the state.

The YSRCP leader also highlighted the state government’s announcement of a Rs 221 crore scheme intended to train and equip over 1 lakh women from BC, EWS, and Kapu communities.

However, he alleged that most of the funds were unaccounted for, with only Rs 75 crore traceable.

According to Krishna, the scheme allocated Rs 4,300 per sewing machine and Rs 3,000 per trainee, but Rs 16,000 was “looted” per woman.

He criticized the TDP-led government for promoting tailoring as a form of empowerment. “How does sewing help women enter AI jobs?” he asked, criticising misleading narratives.

YSRCP leader further alleged that out of 65 bidders, 56 were disqualified, favoring L2 (Second Least) and L3 (Third Least) firms over the lowest bidder. The tender manipulation violates central norms.

Claiming that the training hours were cut down from 360 to 135, Krishna said mobilisation funds were issued prematurely, with kits undelivered and training not begun in several districts.

He demanded a probe in the alleged scams. PTI MS STH ROH