YSRCP leaders have forgotten sacrifices I made for party: Y S Sharmila

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila on Monday alleged that the leaders and cadres of the ruling YSRCP in the state had forgotten all the sacrifices she made for the survival of the party and were attacking her now.

Advertisment

Sharmila sought to remind the YSRCP leaders and supporters that she worked like a foot-soldier 'without desiring any position', embarking on a 3,200 km padayatra (political walkathon) for months together.

"I did not desire any position. For YSRCP's survival, I selflessly took all that load on my shoulders as a woman and toured 3,200 km as part of the padayatra," Sharmila, who recently took over as the APCC president, said while addressing a party meeting.

She alleged not even one of these sacrifices were remembered by the YSRCP now and instead they were hitting out at her, disregarding the fact that she was former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter.

Advertisment

The APCC chief questioned the veracity of the claim by a YSRCP leader recently that the late Pranab Mukherjee had told him that Sharmila's husband M Anil Kumar had asked Sonia Gandhi to make her the chief minister while imprisoning brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a bargain to strengthen the Congress party.

She said if the YSRCP leaders had any suspicions about this, they should ask the former President's son as Pranab Mukherjee was no more.

Sharmila further said had she or her husband craved for a position then why would she undertake a padayatra for the YSRCP.

Further, she claimed that her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy was a changed man after becoming the chief minister. PTI STH SS