YSRCP leaders hold protest after being denied permission to visit 'gaushala' in Tirupati

Tirupati, Apr 17 (PTI) YSR Congress party leaders staged a protest here on Thursday after being denied entry into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Gaushala (cowshed), alleging cow deaths due to neglect.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lay on the road protesting, joined by Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and others, after police prevented them from visiting the facility.

YSRCP accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government of using police to suppress evidence of "mismanagement" at Tirumala’s cowshed run by the temple trust.

“The government blocked our entry because they fear the truth,” said Bhumana, challenging authorities to allow inspection of the Gaushala and prove maintenance standards.

TDP leaders had previously dared Karunakar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inspect the Gaushala on Thursday, (April 17) and verify the actual condition firsthand.

However, YSRCP maintained that their leaders were unlawfully stopped, calling it a "cowardly act" and accused the trust of poor cow care.

Gurumoorthy criticized police action, terming it "disgraceful" and an indirect admission by the ruling government of wrongdoing and animal welfare lapses in the cowshed.

Karunakar Reddy said that over 100 cows died in the last three months, citing poor upkeep, and demanded an independent inquiry into the temple trust’s animal care.

YSRCP leader RK Roja condemned the situation, adding concerns about liquor, marijuana, and misbehavior in Tirumala.

She said such incidents degrade the temple’s sanctity and reputation.

The party called for strict action against TTD officials, demanding arrests and accountability for the reported deaths and deteriorating conditions within sacred temple premises.