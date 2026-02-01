YSRCP leader's house vandalised, set on fire in Andhra

Ibrahimpatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 1 (PTI) The house of former minister and YSRCP Jogi Ramesh was allegedly vandalised and set on fire here in NTR district on Sunday.

The incident came a day after the party claimed of a murder attempt on senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu.

High drama unfolded at Ibrahimpatnam for several hours where dozens of people were seen ransacking the Ramesh's house and setting parts of it on fire, according to footage aired on vernacular news channels.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) West Zone Durga Rao confirming the attack to PTI said that no arrests have been made so far.

The ACP further said that police are bringing the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP alleged that the incident triggered panic in the locality as household articles were damaged and the premises were left vandalised following the incident.

YSRCP alleged that Ramesh, a prominent BC leader, was deliberately targeted and claimed that the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Back-to-back attacks on former ministers within two days indicate a pattern of political intimidation against opposition leaders, the opposition party added. PTI MS SA