YSRCP leaders jittery over response to PM Modi's roadshow: Chandrababu Naidu

Kurupam (Andhra Pradesh), May 9 (PTI) TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday claimed that the NDA roadshow held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada on May 8 gave jitters to the ruling YSRCP.

The opposition leader said this while addressing a public meeting at Kurupam in Parvatipuam Manyam district.

“YSRCP leaders started trembling on watching the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vijayawada…YSRCP leaders have come to a conclusion that they will lose power,” said Naidu.

Calling on people to teach a "fitting lesson" to the ruling party leaders with their vote, the former CM reaffirmed his commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs to youth in the coming years.

Vowing to implement more welfare schemes if the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena forms the government in the state, Naidu said he provided various benefits for women.

Calling Jagan Mohan Reddy an "anarchic" leader, the TDP chief said the CM neglected the tribal community. He promised to provide jobs to tribal youth immediately after the NDA forms the government in the southern state.

Simultaneous elections to 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI STH ANE ROH