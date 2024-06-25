YSRCP likely to support NDA's Om Birla in Lok Sabha Speaker election

Amaravati/New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is likely to support NDA candidate Om Birla in Wednesday's Lok Sabha Speaker election in case its support is needed.

The party has four Lok Sabha members.

However, the party's Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy said YSRCP is yet to announce its decision and it will be disclosed on Wednesday.

"Officially we will announce our decision tomorrow but our support will be natural for the NDA candidate," YSRCP sources told PTI.

Further, the sources noted that no YSRCP MP was in touch with the INDI alliance, which is also contesting the Speaker election.

Another senior YSRCP leader said the party never opposed NDA's decisions earlier and the same trend will be followed now.

In the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, YSRCP contested against the NDA which comprised the TDP, BJP and Janasena. It suffered a humiliating defeat and managed to win four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. PTI STH GDK SS