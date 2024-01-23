YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Sri Krishna Devarayalu quits party, Parliament

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) The ruling YSRCP Lok Sabha member L Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday resigned from the party as well as the Parliament.

Advertisment

He represented Narasaraopeta constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

"I have resigned from the YSRCP and Lok Sabha also," Devarayalu told PTI.

The time has come to put an end to months-long 'drama' over the party's plans to change his constituency, he said adding that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP was planning to shift him to a different constituency, but he didn't want to move from Narasaraopeta.

Advertisment

The 40-year-old politician noted that the 'drama' has been going on for the past six months within the party but came to light only recently.

"They were dilly-dallying... I wanted to put an end to this whole drama." He, however, maintained that he had neither thought about his next move nor any political party had reached out to him yet.

Devarayalu's resignation comes close on the heels of Machilipatnam YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni and others quitting the party.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram accepted the resignation of TDP leader and Visakhapatnam North MLA G Srinivasa Rao, three years after he tendered it.

Rao resigned in February, 2021, protesting the central government's decision to disinvest Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant). PTI STH ROH