YSRCP member flags Polavaram fund cut, RINL privatisation in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) YSRCP member Golla Baburao on Wednesday questioned the Centre's allocation of Rs 3,200 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project in the Union Budget 2026-27, asking how long such meagre sanctions would continue for the mega scheme.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 in Rajya Sabha, Baburao said the government has allotted only Rs 3,200 crore for the Polavaram project.

"To my shock, surprising, Rs 3,320 crores are being allotted for this entire Pallavaram. How many years they (would) go on sanctioning Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore," he said.

More than five crores of the Andhra Pradesh population, depending upon the Pallavaram project, are looking for its completion.

Polavaram project is an under-construction multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in the Eluru district and East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

"Now height is also being decreased from 45 metres to 41 metres. I want to request the Union government and the finance minister to focus on this issue," he said.

He also raised the issue of the privatisation of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

"Nobody knows how it is getting privatised and what for they are privatising. So many thousands of people are working, and now they are getting voluntary retirements by force," he said.

Baburao further said that despite the promise to AP for setting of a Railway Zone, no notification has been issued so far.

However, he supported the budget, saying it was wonderful and marvellous. Some sectors, such as science & technology, power, and agriculture, have seen real development.

Chandrakant Damodar Handore of the Congress said this budget is not for social justice as it has reduced provisions of several welfare schemes, such as scholarship, among others.

Independent member Kartikeya Sharma supported the budget. Without taking any names, he said some people are calling the Indian economy a dead economy.

They should know that India has a record high capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, and highway construction, which was at 12 km per day, has been tripled to 34 km per day. India's electronics manufacturing has gone to Rs 10 lakh crore and has become the second largest mobile manufacturing country. The defence production, which was at Rs 45,000 crore in 2013, is now at Rs 1.5 lakh crore. PTI KRH HVA