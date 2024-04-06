YSRCP MLA M S Babu quits to join Congress

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu quit the ruling YSRCP on Saturday to join Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila.

Babu, who won the 2019 election on a YSRCP ticket was denied the same for the 2024 polls, which went to M Sunil Kumar for the SC-reserved constituency.

"Big shock for ruling YSRCP in the run-up to polls. Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu moved over from YSRCP to Congress. Sharmila invited Babu into the party by putting a scarf around him," said a press release from Congress.

Meanwhile, Sharmila is continuing her election tour in the Kadapa district. She visited Ameen Peer Dargha in Kadapa town today and offered special prayers.

"YSR (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) was always against the BJP which sparks conflicts in the name of religion. YSR's son Jagan Mohan Reddy is a slave to BJP," said Sharmila at a street corner meeting in the town.

She alleged that the YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not open his mouth when there were riots in Godhra in Gujarat, adding that he made many promises to Muslims but forgot them.

Further, she said that the BJP failed to fulfil even a single bifurcation promise and cheated Andhra Pradesh with respect to the special category status.

Sharmila, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Kadapa constituency, taking on her cousin and YSRCP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy, promised that she will be available to the people of the district and perform like her father Rajasekhar Reddy.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.