YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni resigns, to join Janasena

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI) YSRCP Lok Sabha member Balashowry Vallabhaneni on Saturday resigned from the ruling party, complaining that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is ignoring him and said that he will join Janasena shortly.

Vallabhaneni represents Machilipatnam constituency.

"I have resigned from YSRCP. I have tweeted and I am also sending them the letter (resignation). I am joining Janasena shortly," Vallabhaneni told PTI.

Despite umpteen complaints to Reddy that Machilipatnam MLA, Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani), was not allowing him to visit the constituency for the past five years, Vallabhaneni said the chief minister did not respond.

According to the Parliamentarian, Venkatramaiah does not invite him for official functions.

"They don't take me along. Despite repeatedly complaining to him (Reddy), there is no action," he said.

Vallabhaneni asserted that nobody developed Machilipatnam constituency as he did and listed several developmental works.

He said that he got many CSR funds for community halls, Rs 350 crore for Gudivada flyover from the Central government, Rs 140 crore from NABARD for a bridge near Avanigadda and also a medical college.

Further, Vallabhaneni claimed that he played an instrumental role in getting Rs 4,000 crore for the Machilipatnam Port, whose works are progressing well.

Alleging that the local MLA, is 'highly corrupted', Vallabhaneni claimed that despite his best work, YSRCP did not encourage him.

Amidst a flurry of complaints against YSRCP, the Lok Sabha member said he had decided to join Janasena, led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. PTI STH KH