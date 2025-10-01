YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy accuses TDP-led govt of trying to ‘demoralise’ him

Tirupati, Oct 1 (PTI) YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy, an accused in the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam case, on Wednesday alleged that the TDP-led NDA government was attempting to demoralise him and “cut him down psychologically.” The Rajampet MP, who was arrested on July 19, was granted conditional bail by the ACB Court in Vijayawada on September 29 and was recently released from the Central Jail in Rajahmundry.

“In the jail, basically, they wanted to demoralise me. They wanted to cut me down psychologically,” Reddy told PTI Videos.

The MP said he was prepared to face any challenge with the backing of his party and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I had a lot of support from my party, family members and my leader, especially Jagan Mohan Reddy, to get through this. We are going to face any adversity. I have the support of my party and leader. So, I will get through any adversity I am going to face,” he said.

Reddy also claimed he was kept in solitary confinement. “I was put in solitary confinement, which I could also get through, and we are ready to face anything the government is going to come up with,” he said.

According to him, when he was allegedly denied basic facilities in jail, he approached the court, which intervened and ensured he received them.

"With the intervention of the honourable court, I have come out of captivity after more than 70 days. So, I am thankful to the justice system and the court," Reddy added.