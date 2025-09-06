YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy gets interim bail to cast vote in V-P election

Amaravati, Sep 6 (PTI) Rajampet YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy on Saturday got a five-day interim bail to be able to cast his vote in the vice-presidential election on September 9, his advocate said.

According to Advocate T Nagarjuna Reddy, Midhun Reddy got interim bail from September 6 to September 11.

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested the MP on July 19 in the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam that happened during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

"The ACB Court granted an interim bail to Midhun Reddy so that he can cast his vote in the vice-presidential election," Nagarjuna Reddy told PTI, adding that two sureties of Rs 50,000 were furnished for the interim bail.

Nagarjuna Reddy observed that Midhun Reddy should surrender himself back in the Rajahmundry Central Jail before 5 pm on September 11.

Further, the lawyer noted that the court issued bail with the condition that Midhun Reddy should deposit his passport with the court, which he has already done. PTI STH ADB