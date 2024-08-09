YSRCP opposes proposed amendments to Waqf Act: former dy CM S B Amzath Basha

Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister S B Amzath Basha on Friday said the opposition party opposes the union government’s proposals to amend the Waqf Act.

Basha said that the proposed amendments infringe upon the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, and alleged that the NDA government is attempting to undermine minority rights.

“Once a property is donated to Waqf, it should remain under Waqf's control permanently, and any amendments to this law are unjust,” Basha said in a press release.

According to the YSRCP leader, the NDA government at the centre, which also comprises the ruling TDP from the state, is “treating minorities as adversaries”.

Further, he alleged that the amendments are an attempt to seize over nine lakh acres of land owned by the Waqf Board.

