YSRCP organises statewide protests against 'privatisation' of medical colleges in Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 12 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday held a statewide "Praja Garjana" (people's roar) protests against the TDP-led NDA coalition government's alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

The opposition party said that thousands of students, doctors, and youth took part in the demonstrations despite "police restrictions, barricades, and detentions in several constituencies".

"Privatisation of medical colleges has drawn strong resistance from people across the state, and the massive rallies held in all 175 constituencies stand as proof of their collective voice," said YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in a post on 'X'.

He said that people, YSRCP cadre, leaders, like-minded parties, and organisations voluntarily participated to defend public education and healthcare.

The YSRCP supremo said that despite police restrictions, people continued the rallies with courage and discipline, demonstrating that the voice of the public cannot be silenced by force.

He urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to respect the public sentiment and withdraw the decision to privatise medical colleges.

The YSRCP alleged that the government's decision to go with Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to build 10 new government medical colleges will threaten affordable medical education to poor students and deprive the underprivileged section from accessing affordable multi-specialty healthcare.

According to the opposition party, former CM Reddy managed to get 17 medical colleges of which five were inaugurated with admissions while Pulivendula and Paderu colleges were nearly completed.

"Naidu conspired to hand them (medical colleges) over to corporates. No force can suppress people defending public health," senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu told reporters.

The TDP-led NDA government had earlier announced plans to commission 10 upcoming government medical colleges under the PPP model to ensure "faster execution and improved healthcare access".

It observed that this move is aimed at addressing long-pending gaps in medical education and public health infrastructure across the state.

By channelling private sector capabilities towards construction, equipment, and operations and maintenance, the state accelerates delivery and ensures continuity of quality clinical services.

The opposition party said that senior leaders, including Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and Botcha Satyanarayana, led rallies across districts and accused the NDA government of "selling public assets" and "snatching away the hopes of rural students." The YSRCP said that the protests concluded the one-crore signature campaign launched earlier to demand withdrawal of the PPP model proposed for medical colleges.

It asserted that it would continue its agitation until the government fully withdraws the PPP decision and ensured that all 17 medical colleges remained under public control.