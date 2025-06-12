YSRCP releases book criticising TDP govt on its first anniversary

Amaravati, June 12 (PTI) The YSRCP on Thursday released a book titled 'Jagan Ante Nammakam – Babu Ante Mosam' (Jagan Means Trust – Babu Means betrayal), highlighting the alleged failures of the TDP-led government, which completed one year in office.

The move came on the day Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu marked first anniversary of the NDA alliance government today, spotlighting various achievements in the past one year.

“The book exposes Chandrababu Naidu’s betrayal of public trust and chronicles the chaos created during his one-year rule,” said S Ramakrishna Reddy addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office.

Ramakrishna Reddy and several other senior YSRCP leaders launched the book at the party's central office in Tadepalli.

The publication alleges widespread policy failure, unemployment, and unfulfilled welfare promises, contrasting it with Reddy's governance, which the party claims delivered social justice, welfare continuity, and people-centric administration.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

