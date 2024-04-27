YSRCP releases poll manifesto, promises to increase pension, to make Vizag as executive capital

Amaravati, Apr 27 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the party manifesto for the coming elections and promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.

The chief minister noted that welfare pensions, which are currently at Rs 3,000 per month, will be raised to Rs 3,250 from January 2028 and subsequently to Rs 3,500 from January 2029.

"Immediately after YSRCP forms the government in 2024, Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital as the seat of the government. It will be developed as the growth engine for the state," said Reddy, addressing a press conference.

Further, he vowed that Amaravati will be developed as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

Continuing almost all the schemes introduced in the past five years, Reddy has also raised the financial outlay for some schemes such as Amma Vodi, which has been hiked from Rs 15,000 per annum to Rs 17,000.

Amma Vodi is a financial aid scheme for mothers who send their children to school.

The YSRCP chief insisted that a political party's manifesto assumed its real meaning only in his government, which treated it as a holy book like the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. PTI STH GDK KH