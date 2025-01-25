YSRCP says it won’t approve Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation

Amaravati/New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The YSRCP on Saturday said that the party did not approve the resignation of V Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha, but respected his choice.

Earlier in the day, Reddy resigned as a member of the Upper House and announced he was quitting politics due to "personal reasons".

He met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in New Delhi and submitted his resignation.

In a post on 'X', YSRCP called Reddy a pillar of strength for the party since its inception.

"Even though we do not approve of your decision, we still respect your choice. You have been one of the pillars of strength for our party since its inception, standing with us through both tough times and triumphs," said YSRCP.

On Friday, Reddy said that he would not join any political party and would pursue a future in agriculture.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP stated that it respects his decision to step away from politics and pursue his passion for horticulture.

"Your contributions will always be cherished. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours," it added.

Party leader Maddila Gurumoorthy urged him on Saturday to reconsider his decision, emphasising the importance of unity in securing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's re-election as chief minister.

"Definitely, we all wish that he (Vijayasai Reddy) continues in our party. Please do not exit from politics. Experienced leaders like you are necessary for the party. To make Jagan CM again, I’ve requested that we all work together," Gurumoorthy told reporters outside Reddy's residence in the national capital.

In response to the appeal, Reddy said he would "think and talk about it." Gurumoorthy emphasised that there were no internal issues within YSRCP and expressed confidence that Reddy, known for his boldness, would overcome any challenges.

Despite the difficulties, the physiotherapist-turned-politician remained optimistic that the party leaders would persevere and move forward.

Earlier, former minister and YSRCP leader K Goverdhan Reddy praised Vijayasai Reddy as a key figure in the party's efforts to secure Jagan Mohan Reddy's position as CM.

He noted that Vijayasai Reddy had faced numerous challenges, especially from political adversaries, with courage and determination.

"A person (Vijayasai Reddy) who dreamt of seeing Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM and worked to make Jagan CM again. Whether it was TDP or the yellow media, some selfish individuals plotted and conspired against him, resorting to vengeance. He faced all of it boldly,” said Goverdhan Reddy.

Regardless of Vijayasai Reddy's decision, Goverdhan Reddy reaffirmed that the party would continue to value his contributions and leadership.

"YSRCP has an inseparable bond with him. If he reconsiders, we will all urge him to stay in politics and continue his service-minded work," he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila noted that Vijayasai Reddy, one of Jagan Mohan Reddy's closest associates, resigning from the party is no ordinary development.

She said Vijayasai Reddy used to carry out any task Jagan Mohan Reddy entrusted to him and 'assail anyone he was asked to assail.' "YSRCP activists and YS (Rajasekhar Reddy) fans should reflect on this. Why did Vijayasai Reddy ditch Jagan? Why is one associate after another deserting him?" Sharmila said, adding that Jagan had lost credibility as a leader.

Further, she alleged that the former CM had deceived the people and those who had placed their faith in him. PTI STH SSK KH