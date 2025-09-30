YSRCP SC cell protests against 'privatisation' of medical colleges in Andhra

Amaravati, Sep 30 (PTI) The YSRCP SC cell held statewide protests on Tuesday opposing the state government’s plan to "privatise" government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP SC leaders warned that the move would affect thousands of students from weaker sections, particularly Dalits and backward classes.

“We are holding protests across district headquarters opposing the government’s decision to privatise medical institutions,” said YSRCP SC Cell President TJR Sudhakar Babu in a press release.

The party cadres gathered at Ambedkar statues and medical colleges across the state to inform the public of the implications of privatisation.

According to YSRCP, the state government is attempting to sell public medical colleges and assets to private interests, weakening healthcare infrastructure and undermining social justice initiatives.

The party's SC leader said several key members were prevented from taking part in the protests by police to suppress the agitation planned against the alleged privatisation of medical colleges.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH ROH