YSRCP seeks Guv’s intervention over CM Naidu's 'no help to opposition' remark

Amaravati, Mar 13 (PTI) A YSRCP delegation on Thursday sought the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer over recent alleged remarks by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in which he stated that he would not remain silent if YSRCP supporters received help, either directly or indirectly.

According to the delegation, Naidu recently declared during a TDP meeting in Gangadhara Nellore that "no one should directly or indirectly help YSRCP people in any way. Helping them is like feeding milk to a snake." "Such remarks from a Chief Minister are astonishing. They reflect a total disregard for the law of the land. It is unbelievable that a CM can stoop to such levels of intolerance and hatred towards the opposition in a democracy," said YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana in the delegation’s letter to the Governor.

The YSRCP leaders met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and personally submitted the letter.

Alleging that Naidu had stated he would not remain silent even if a small favour was done for YSRCP workers, the delegation urged the Governor to take serious note of these remarks.

"It appears the CM is unmindful of the fundamentals of democracy. The opposition represents a different ideology but should not be treated as a personal enemy," they said.

Furthermore, the opposition leaders alleged that the TDP-led government was registering illegal cases against political activists, workers, journalists, and sympathisers of YSRCP.

Considering what they described as the partisan, unconstitutional, and illegal governance of the NDA alliance, the YSRCP leaders urged the Governor to intervene and restore lawful governance in the state, per the Constitution of India. PTI COR STH SSK ROH