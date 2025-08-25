YSRCP seeks NHRC, SC-ST Commissions' intervention over attack on forest officials by TDP MLA

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI) Tirupati YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Monday sought the intervention of the NHRC and SC and ST Commission over a ruling TDP MLA attacking forest officials.

On August 19, TDP Srisailam MLA B Rajasekhar Reddy along with his associates allegedly attacked the driver of the Nandyal District Forest Officer (DFO) Karimullah (25) and others, according to police.

"I have written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) highlighting a shocking case of violence against four forest officials in Srisailam, seeking urgent intervention," said Gurumoorthy in a YSRCP release.

Reddy reportedly misbehaved with forest department employees at Shikaram check-post in Srisailam village, Nandyal district. Apart from thrashing Karimullah, the MLA and his associate Ashok Routh had also allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Gurumoorthy alleged that the MLA was in a inebriated condition and abused deputy range officer Ramulu Naik, beat officer Guravayya, driver Karimulla, and staff member Mohan Kumar.

"All four officials belong to ST, SC and minority communities, making the assault a disturbing violation of constitutional protections and basic human dignity," said Gurumoorthy in his letter.

According to the MP, the MLA hurled casteist slurs, physically attacked the officers, and forcibly drove their departmental vehicle while confining them inside until late at night.

The ordeal continued when the victims were taken to a guest house, wrongfully confined, and again assaulted before being released, Gurumoorthy explained.

He said that the incident violated Articles 14, 15, 17, 19, and 21 of the Constitution, while also constituting offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Urging intervention, Gurumoorthy demanded NHRC and SC-ST Commission to ensure protection for victims and immediate action against the agressors, stressing accountability and justice for the assaulted forest officials without delay.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.