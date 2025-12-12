YSRCP seeks permission for rallies to transport signatures against medical colleges ‘privatisation’

Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) The YSRCP on Friday sought permission from Andhra Pradesh Police chief to hold rallies while transporting boxes containing signatures opposing the alleged privatisation of medical colleges to the party central office in Tadepalli.

The opposition party conducted a signature campaign against the alleged privatisation of 10 government medical colleges under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

“We request you (DGP Harish Kumar Gupta) to kindly issue necessary instructions to all district superintendents of police to grant permission for the rallies being organised at the district headquarters on December 15,” said YSRCP state general secretary L Appi Reddy in a letter to the police official.

The opposition party, led by its supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, plans to meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer on December 18 to submit one crore signatures collected against the alleged privatisation move.

According to Appi Reddy, the signature boxes have reached the respective district headquarters from the constituencies, which they want to shift to YSRCP central office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The rallies will be conducted in an orderly and disciplined manner, after which the boxes will be transported to Tadepalli with full cooperation and adherence to security and traffic regulations . PTI STH ROH