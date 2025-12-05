YSRCP slams Andhra govt for demolishing 42 houses in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 5 (PTI) The opposition YSRCP on Friday condemned the demolition of 42 houses here and alleged that the NDA coalition government forcibly displaced families to "grab" their high value lands.

The houses were razed at Joji Nagar in Vijayawada's Bhavanipuram area.

"YSRCP strongly condemned the demolition of 42 homes in Bhavanipuram's Joji Nagar. It assures full support to the displaced families and vows to fight for justice until the end," the party said in a release.

The party said residents had approached IT Minister Nara Lokesh, local Janasena party leaders and others seeking protection, but they did not recieve any response.

YSRCP leaders visited the affected families and expressed outrage at what is called an early morning operation.

The leaders claimed that over 200 police personnel, accompanied by "hired rowdy sheeters", stormed the locality, threatened the families who were sleeping and demolished their houses within minutes.

They also alleged that the demolition was part of a plan to "grab" high-value land in Joji Nagar, "which the local leader had been eyeing for years".

They highlighted that residents had been paying house tax, water bills and power charges to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) for over 20 years, and many elderly families were also receiving pensions.

"Alleging misconduct by rowdy sheeters accompanying police, the party said women were harassed and no cases were filed despite complaints," the release said.

The YSRCP described the NDA coalition government as operating like a "bulldozer regime", supporting land grabbers while displacing poor families.

The opposition party warned that it would not remain silent and would continue to fight until the 42 displaced families received justice.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS STH KH