YSRCP slams CM Naidu for 'backing' VSP privatisation

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 21 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is “failing” the people by allegedly supporting the Centre’s privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking at a press conference in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district, Satyanarayana claimed Naidu never raised the issue during his visits to Delhi, suggesting alignment with the Centre’s privatisation policy.

"Naidu is failing the people by backing the Centre’s privatisation plan for VSP. Every vote to the NDA government is a vote for VSP privatisation, and it is coming true now," he alleged.

The YSRCP leader also alleged that governance has "taken a backseat" under Naidu, citing "corruption, deterioration of law and order, and the harassment of political opponents" through alleged false cases.

He further claimed that farmers, students, and traders are "suffering", with lakhs of cultivators still awaiting promised incentives that were never delayed during the previous YSRCP government.

Satyanarayana claimed that "atrocities against women and minors have increased," MGNREGA payments have remained pending for weeks, and promises to repair roads within 100 days have not been fulfilled.

Promising to transform VSP into a strong organisation, Naidu had, in January, highlighted the plant’s 20,000-acre land bank—"unmatched by any other steel plant in India".

There was no immediate response from the TDP.