YSRCP slams NDA coalition govt over leader's arrests, alleges 'vendetta politics'

Amaravati, May 26 (PTI) YSRCP leader and former minister M Nagarjuna on Monday accused the NDA coalition government of launching a 'vendetta' against party leaders through fabricated cases, arrests, and targeted harassment.

Nagarjuna's remarks came in wake of senior party leader Kakani Goverdhan Reddy's arrest on Monday in an alleged illegal mining case. They also came in the backdrop of arrests related to party leaders--former Bapatla MP N Suresh, ex-MLA of Macherla, P Ramakrishna Reddy and others.

Nagarjuna described as 'wrongful,' the action against P Ramakrishna Reddy, N Suresh, and K Govardhan Reddy, calling the latter's A4 (accused 4) tagging and imprisonment in a case as politically driven.

"The government is not only imprisoning our leaders but also officials, revealing a malicious agenda to silence dissent," said Nagarjuna addressing a press conference at YSRCP headquarters.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP, which heads the ruling NDA coalition.

The former minister further alleged misuse of police power in Palnadu district where the recent murder of two local TDP leaders was linked to Ramakrishna and his brother.

Nagarjuna claimed the TDP-led NDA government is allegedly exploiting random crimes against YSRCP.

He criticised the administration for allegedly neglecting farmers facing crop losses, suicides, and non-remunerative prices for paddy, chili, groundnut, cotton, tobacco, and black gram.

Nagarjuna compared present NDA conditions government to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure, when tobacco fetched Rs 35,000, and held the NDA government accountable for Guntur chili yard inaction.

YSRCP Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy said that Govardhan Reddy's arrest was illegal and part of a deliberate conspiracy by the ruling alliance.

He alleged that the NDA coalition government is misusing power, suppressing YSRCP leaders with false cases, and violating democratic values by silencing those who question their unlawful actions.

The MP further said that the NDA coalition's tyrannical rule is threatening democracy, snatching away people's rights, and pushing the state into crisis through politically motivated vendetta and misuse of authority. PTI MS STH SA