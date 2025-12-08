YSRCP slams Union Minister Naidu's 'incompetence' for Aviation crisis, AP CM hits back

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 8 (PTI) YSRCP leader Margani Bharat on Monday held Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu's "incompetence" solely responsible for the current civil aviation crisis in the country.

However, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu refuted the allegations and defended the implementation of new FDTL rules.

Bharat alleged that the Centre abruptly enforced the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules without any departmental review, increasing pilots' mandatory rest time from 36 to 48 hours, which triggered a major pilot shortage.

"Ram Mohan Naidu's incompetence alone is responsible for the ongoing aviation crisis without any proper departmental review, the Centre abruptly implemented new FDTL rules," said Bharat, addressing a press conference here.

The YSRCP leader further claimed that passenger safety has been compromised and travellers across the country are facing inconvenience.

He said that IndiGo suffered widespread cancellations as the unilateral change required nearly 900 additional pilots.

Bharat noted that the airline currently operates 2,300 flights a day using 434 aircraft and about 5,400 pilots.

According to the former MP, passengers, including patients, senior citizens, and even those transporting bodies, had to face immense hardships, while other airlines allegedly responded to the crisis by increasing the fare sharply.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the FDTL rules were introduced as per international standards to ensure pilots received adequate rest, emphasising that the measures were aimed at strengthening passenger safety.

“FDTL rules were implemented as per international standards to ensure pilots and crew receive adequate rest as part of strengthening overall passenger safety,” said Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati.

The CM attributed the passengers' difficulties primarily to IndiGo's "failure" to function properly.

The Centre is addressing the developments and working to stabilise the situation promptly, he added.

Bharat criticised TDP spokespersons for eulogising IT Minister Nara Lokesh on English news channels by claiming that he was reviewing the crisis from a war room, leading to what he described as "embarrassment" despite lacking authority over the Civil Aviation ministry.

He said the Union Minister did not make full details public even after the recent Ahmedabad incident and that he was 'more interested in shooting reels' at the crash site with his social media team. PTI MS STH GDK ROH