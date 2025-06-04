YSRCP stages 'Betrayal Day' protests across Andhra on first anniversary of 2024 poll results

Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday held 'Betrayal Day' protests across Andhra Pradesh, marking one year anniversary of the 2024 election results and subsequent formation of the TDP-led government.

Hundreds of YSRCP leaders, cadres and activists took part in marches across the state, including major urban centres like Tirupati, Vijayawada, Anantapur and several others.

The NDA alliance comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena secured a landslide victory, winning 164 assembly seats out of 175 and relegating the YSRCP to just 11 seats. The 2024 election results were declared exactly a year ago.

Carrying placards and black flags, YSRCP supporters denounced the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government and raised slogans against it.

"The distinction of cheating and backstabbing all sections of people in this state goes to Chandrababu Naidu and the alliance leaders," a YSRCP leader told media.

"Babu (Naidu) definitely cheated and today is betrayal day," read a protest placard in Tirupati.

Protesters also highlighted the "unfulfilled" Super Six promises made by Naidu during the 2024 poll campaign. One placard in the temple town accused the CM of "cheating" women by not delivering on the promise of Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 19 to 59 years.

The Super Six promises included among others 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh asserted that exactly a year ago democracy won and people won over the "destructive" rule, referring to the previous YSRCP regime.

"The people's aspirations won a resounding victory over the anarchic and factional rule. This victory is the victory of five crore people. The people's verdict has further increased the responsibility of our alliance," said Lokesh in a post on X.

With Naidu's experience in governance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings, the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh has begun, he said.

According to Lokesh, the people's government (NDA alliance govt) is giving top priority to development and welfare.

"I thank the five crore people who blessed the NDA government. I request you to stand by us with the same spirit to keep Andhra Pradesh at the top of development. Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of people's verdict day," Lokesh added. PTI STH ROH