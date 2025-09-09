YSRCP stages statewide protests in Andhra over fertiliser shortage

Amaravati, Sep 9 (PTI) The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Tuesday staged statewide protests at all revenue divisional offices across Andhra Pradesh, demanding adequate supply of fertilisers, including urea, amid an alleged shortage.

Former minister Jogi Ramesh led the agitation in Nandigama, while several senior leaders spearheaded similar demonstrations in other parts of the state.

“We held statewide demonstrations at all revenue divisional offices, demanding urgent steps to resolve the urea supply crisis,” the party said in a press release.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC L Appireddy accused the TDP-led NDA coalition government of using police restrictions to suppress ‘Annadatha Poru’ (farmers’ fight), a protest planned to highlight the alleged urea shortage.

He alleged that “notices were served to former ministers, MLAs, ex-MLAs, mandal-level leaders and grassroots workers, warning that cases would be filed if they attended the programme.” “The TDP coalition government has stooped to a new low by using the police to suppress the YSRCP’s statewide protest, 'Annadatha Poru', which was planned to highlight the severe shortage of urea,” Appireddy claimed, in a release.

He further alleged that several party leaders were kept under house arrest across the state to prevent their participation.

The YSRCP said the agitation was aimed at demanding immediate urea supply and exposing alleged black-marketing, with farmers being "forced to buy fertiliser at double the price." There was no immediate response from the TDP.