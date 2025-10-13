YSRCP stages statewide protests over sale of spurious liquor in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) The YSRCP on Monday staged statewide protests across Andhra Pradesh against the alleged sale of spurious liquor.

The agitation sought to expose what the party termed as corruption in the coalition government’s liquor policies and the alleged involvement of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in the illicit liquor trade.

“We have launched a statewide protest today against the rampant sale of spurious liquor across Andhra Pradesh,” the YSRCP said in a press release.

Former Rajahmundry MP Margani Barath alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had turned Andhra Pradesh into a “den for the liquor mafia,” claiming that fake liquor factories were operating like small-scale industries.

He further alleged that spurious liquor was being sold at cheaper prices to earn crores of rupees, putting the lives of the poor at risk.

According to the opposition party, demonstrations were held in front of Excise Department offices across constituencies, where petitions were submitted to Prohibition and Excise officials.

The YSRCP demanded a thorough investigation into all bars, liquor shops, and belt (illegal) outlets, and urged a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to identify those behind the spurious liquor network.

The party also sought compensation for victims’ families, immediate cancellation of licenses of illegal outlets, and strict enforcement against liquor sales near schools and public places.

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.