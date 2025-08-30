YSRCP to draft action plan against 'privatisation' of Vizag steel plant

Visakhapatnam, Aug 30 (PTI) YSRCP leader G Amarnath on Saturday said his party will draft an action plan to continue the fight against the alleged privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He alleged that the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh has reversed its stance on plant after coming to power.

“Will draft an action plan to take forward the fight (against privatisation of VSP), YSRCP has exposed the dichotomy of coalition leadership on the issue and their turnaround after being elected,” said Amarnath at a press conference here.

Recalling YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s electioneering in the run-up to the 2024 polls, he said the former CM had categorically stated that ‘every vote for the TDP-led alliance was a vote for the privatisation of VSP or Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

He claimed that Reddy’s words came true as private players were allegedly taken on a tour of 32 departments of the industry under police escort which are on ‘offer for privatisation’.

According to the YSRCP leader, Reddy’s stance against privatisation was also acknowledged by Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy said that though the Centre had taken a decision to divest, Reddy’s government had passed a resolution against privatisation and opposed the Centre’s move.

Alleging that efforts are underway to privatise the steel plant and ‘employees are being forcibly shown the door’, Amarnath said the YSRCP will take up the issue and chalk out an action plan to stop it.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.

