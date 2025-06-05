YSRCP to hold meetings to highlight Andhra govt’s 'failures'

Amaravati, June 5 (PTI) The YSRCP is set to organise round-table conferences in several district headquarters by June end to “expose" the alleged failures of the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP state coordinator S Ramakrishna Reddy said the meetings will focus on alleged roll back of key reforms and welfare initiatives introduced by the previous YSRCP regime.

“YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced that round-table conferences will be held in all 13 district headquarters by the end of June to expose the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government,” said a YSRCP press release on Thursday.

Addressing an internal party meeting, Ramakrishna Reddy noted that it is important to continue the momentum built by the ‘successful’ ‘Betrayal Day’ protests undertaken on June 4 to mark one year of the NDA alliance government.

According to the opposition party, these deliberations “will expose” how the coalition government allegedly destroyed education, betrayed youth, farmers and weakened farmers welfare.

The conferences will bring together intellectuals, professors, retired officials, civil society members, and farmers’ leaders to assess the alleged damage inflicted on vital sectors.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI STH ROH