YSRCP to hold meetings to highlight Andhra govt's 'failures'

Amaravati, June 5 (PTI) The YSRCP is set to organise round-table conferences in several district headquarters by June end to expose" the alleged failures of the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP state coordinator S Ramakrishna Reddy said the meetings will focus on alleged roll back of key reforms and welfare initiatives introduced by the previous YSRCP regime.

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced that round-table conferences will be held in all 13 district headquarters by the end of June to expose the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, said a party release on Thursday.

Addressing an internal party meeting, Ramakrishna Reddy noted that it is important to continue the momentum built by the successful' Betrayal Day' protests undertaken on June 4 to mark one year of the NDA alliance government.

According to the opposition party, these deliberations will expose how the coalition government allegedly destroyed education, betrayed youth, farmers and weakened farmers welfare.

The conferences will bring together intellectuals, professors, retired officials, civil society members, and farmers' leaders to assess the alleged damage inflicted on vital sectors.

Reacting to YSRCP round-table conferences plan, TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy said former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is changing the definition of the term failure.

“If he (Jagan) feels that bringing Rs 8 lakh crore investments (by TDP-led NDA govt) in the first 10-11 months and creating five lakh jobs is a failure then we are okay with it,” Kommareddy told PTI.

He also said if Jagan feels that the TDP-led government distributing Rs 34,000 crore as monthly welfare pensions by increasing them from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 right from the first month is a failure then the NDA government doesn’t have any problem.

Kommareddy said that the YSRCP had observed June 4 as “Betrayal Day” but the person (Jagan) who gave a call was nowhere to be seen, wondering whether he was enjoying in Bangalore palace. PTI STH ROH