YSRCP to hold statewide protest against spurious liquor sales in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 12 (PTI) The YSRCP on Sunday announced that it will stage a statewide agitation on October 13 against the alleged widespread circulation of spurious liquor sales, which has become life-threatening for the poor.

According to the YSRCP, demonstrations will be organised at all Excise Department offices across Andhra Pradesh, with leaders, cadres, and people expected to participate in large numbers.

"We (YSRCP) will hold statewide demonstrations at all Excise offices, demanding urgent action against spurious liquor and strict measures to protect people," the party said in a release.

YSRCP leaders will submit petitions to local Prohibition and Excise officials, calling for a detailed probe into all wine shops, permit rooms, bars, and belt shops to expose those behind the illegal liquor network, the release said.

The opposition party accused the TDP-led NDA coalition government of "protecting liquor racketeers" and failing to prevent deaths caused by adulterated liquor.

It also alleged that attempts were made to suppress the party's statewide campaign.

Protests are meant to demand compensation for victims' families, immediate cancellation of licenses of shops involved in illegal sales, and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the liquor racket, it said.

The YSRCP further urged that liquor shops should be brought under the direct control of the government, working hours of wine shops should be reduced, and licenses of bars near schools, temples, and public places must be cancelled without delay. PTI MS KH