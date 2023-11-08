YSRCP to kickstart ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign from Thursday

Amaravati, Nov 8 (PTI) The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh will kickstart a new door-to-door campaign titled ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ from Thursday, aimed at showcasing the state government’s achievements and busting alleged TDP fake propaganda, a senior party official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

YSRCP General Secretary and advisor to the state government S Ramakrishna Reddy said the objective of the new outreach is to take the message of the "real development done by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government" to the people.

“What we have accomplished during these four-and-a-half years is unprecedented, and now it is our duty to take the report card of the work done to the people directly,” Ramakrishna Reddy said, addressing a press conference.

He said that the ruling party’s manifesto was drafted during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra, keeping in mind the dreams of the people of the state.

‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign will disseminate information on GSDP growth rate, per capita income, government jobs, agriculture, industrial growth, health, education and other achievements, he said. PTI STH ANE