YSRCP to launch bus yatra from Ichapuram to highlight welfare activities

Visakhapatnam, Oct 22 (PTI) The ruling YSRC Party's bus yatra--Saamajika Saadhikaara aimed at explaining to people, its-led regime's various welfare activities and pro-people initiatives, will start from October 26, Andhra Pradesh state Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said on Sunday.

The yatra will begin from Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district, he said.

The bus yatra aims at explaining the good done to the people and it would take the party closer to them.

The first phase of the bus yatra will end on November 9 at Anakapalle. The second phase will commence after Diwali.

YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said the party will appeal to the people to elect it again in the elections scheduled next year and make Jagan Mohan Reddy chief minister for a successive term. PTI CORR SA