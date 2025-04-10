YSRCP to seek PM Modi, Amit Shah’s intervention over Jagan's 'security breach'

Visakhapatnam, Apr 10 (PTI) YSRCP leader and MLC B Satyanarayana said on Thursday that the party will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek their intervention over alleged security lapses concerning former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Citing a recent incident in Ramagiri, where Reddy’s helicopter was mobbed and slightly damaged, Satyanarayana alleged that the event was evidence of the "government's negligence" in providing basic police protection.

Following the incident, Reddy was reportedly forced to travel to Bengaluru by road, as air travel was "deemed unsafe".

"The NDA coalition government has deliberately undermined Reddy's Z+ security since coming to power. This is a clear conspiracy to endanger his life," Satyanarayana claimed at a press conference.

The YSRCP leader questioned how a Z+ category protectee could be left exposed, accusing the government of "willful negligence" and of targeting political opponents through "systemic suppression".

He further alleged that the ruling alliance was "dismantling democratic institutions", misusing the police for "political vendetta", and filing false cases against YSRCP leaders across the state.

Though the government claimed to have deployed 1,100 personnel in Ramagiri, visuals clearly show a bare minimum presence, reflecting apathy, he alleged.

He warned that "continued neglect and intimidation could provoke public unrest", recalling similar security lapses during Reddy’s recent visits to Mahanandi and Guntur.

Satyanarayana also slammed TDP MP L Sri Krishna Devarayalu for referring to Reddy as a "professional killer," questioning his propriety and upbringing.

He accused the NDA coalition of "prioritising publicity over governance" and "neglecting" the interests of farmers, labourers, and the underprivileged, resulting in 'widespread dissatisfaction'.