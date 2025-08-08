YSRCP urges Andhra EC to stop shifting polling stations in Kadapa ahead of local body polls

Amaravati, Aug 8 (PTI) The YSRCP on Friday urged the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to immediately halt the relocation of polling stations in YSR Kadapa district, citing potential inconvenience to voters and possible manipulation.

Ahead of the local body polls slated for August 10 and 12, YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy submitted a representation to the SEC.

In it, he said polling stations in Yerraballi, Nallagonduvari Palli and Nallapureddy Palli were being moved to new locations.

"We requested the State Election Commission to stop shifting polling stations in YSR Kadapa district. If not, it might cause inconvenience to the voters and possible misuse to prevent citizens from casting their votes," said Appi Reddy in a party release.

Reddy argued that the distance between Yerraballi and Nallapureddy Palli is about two km, while that between Nallagonduvari Palli and Nallapureddy Palli is nearly four kms. Previously, he said the polling stations were located within the villages, making it easy for the residents to vote.

The YSRCP leader expressed concern over shifting the polling stations to far-off locations and said it could deter voters and provide opportunities for them to be intimidated.

He further alleged that these changes were being made at the behest of the ruling TDP to reduce voter turnout in certain areas.

The YSRCP called on the SEC to reverse the decision and restore polling stations to their original locations, stressing the need for free and fair elections. PTI MS STH ROH