YSRCP urges Andhra govt to implement 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme without delay

Amaravati, Apr 27 (PTI) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Sunday demanded that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh immediately implement the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme and highlighted the reforms under the previous regime that improved access to education among disadvantaged families in the state.

'Talliki Vandanam' is part of the NDA’s 'Super Six' election promises, under which Rs 15,000 will be provided annually for each school-going child.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu must honour his commitment to schoolchildren by immediately depositing Rs 15,000 per student into their mothers’ bank accounts," YSRCP leader Nagarjuna said, addressing a press conference here.

The former minister pointed out that the previous administration had transferred Rs 72,903 crore towards education, while the current government is reluctant to implement the promised support, citing claims of an empty treasury.

He highlighted that Reddy had ensured Rs 26,067 crore was transferred to 44 lakh mothers' accounts over four years, along with providing funds for the fifth year.

Criticising Naidu’s approach, Nagarjuna claimed that 'proposing' installment payments reflects an intention to evade electoral promises under the pretext of financial difficulties, thereby "deliberately misleading the public".

Nagarjuna further claimed that despite education being neglected, liquor availability has allegedly increased across the state, exposing the NDA coalition government's "misplaced priorities at the cost of students' future".