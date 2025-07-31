YSRCP urges State Election Commission to conduct free and fair local body polls in Andhra

Vijayawada, Jul 31 (PTI) The YSRCP on Thursday urged the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) to conduct upcoming local body polls in the state in a free and fair manner.

The opposition party alleged that the NDA coalition government is using intimidation tactics.

APSEC notified elections for MPTC, ZPTC and Gram Panchayats on August 10 and 12.

"The NDA coalition government is resorting to threats and violence to suppress opposition voices," said YSRCP in a press release, urging appointment of honest officials and online nomination to curb coercion.

A YSRCP delegation today met state election commissioner Neelam Sawhney and submitted a memorandum.

The party raised concerns over an alleged threat by a TDP leader M Ravindranath Reddy, in Pulivendula, warning candidates against filing nominations, creating fear and obstructing democratic participation.

The SEC responded positively, confirming the readiness of online nomination software, pending government approval while the YSRCP demanded its implementation and adequate police protection for nominees.

The main opposition party alleged that the government was undermining democratic values by allowing attacks on opposition leaders, accusing police of complicity in coercing candidates and voters.

YSRCP leader Arun Kumar claimed that the TDP-led NDA alliance government was allegedly silencing dissent through systematic intimidation, urging CCTV coverage from nominations to counting of votes for transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP to these charges.