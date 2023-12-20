YSRCP was 'finished' when TDP-Janasena alliance was announced: Chandrababu Naidu

Polipalli (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said here that the ruling YSRCP was 'finished' the day TDP and Janasena announced an alliance.

Addressing a large meeting convened to commemorate the culmination of Yuva Galam padayatra of his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh, Naidu expressed confidence over the alliance trouncing the YSRCP in the forthcoming Assembly elections and termed the political marriage of TDP and Janasena as historic.

"Janasena and TDP's alliance is historic. The day this alliance was announced Jagan's cinema (political prospects) was over. That's why he is pressing the panic button. With my 40 years' experience, I will develop Andhra Pradesh in the next five years like no other," the TDP supremo said.

According to the opposition leader, Reddy's 'time is over' and YSRCP's defeat has been 'decided' by people in the next elections.

Addressing several sections of the society, the former chief minister made several assurances such as offering free bus travel to women, 20 lakh jobs in five years, financial aid to unemployed people, three free gas cylinders, drinking water to every family and others if the alliance was voted to power in the elections.

He alleged that names of TDP and Janasena supporters were being deleted from the voters list, Naidu called on youth to enroll their right to vote and check its existence every day.

Further, Naidu noted that there will be two more large meetings, one of them in Amaravati, and a joint TDP-Janasena manifesto will be released.

Meanwhile, Lokesh highlighted that on coming to power TDP will dole out Rs 1,500 per month to women over 18 under the 'Mahashakti' scheme and financial aid to unemployed people under Yuvagalam Nidhi scheme, among other assurances.

He urged people to give the TDP-Janasena combine 160 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections for developing the state.

Thousands of TDP and Janasena supporters descended on Polipalli village to listen to other leaders such as Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, actor-politician and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan and other senior opposition leaders. PTI STH SS