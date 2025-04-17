YSRCP welcomes SC's order on Waqf (Amendment) Act, calls it 'win for justice'

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 17 (PTI) YSRCP leader MA Hafeez Khan on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's interim orders on the Waqf Board (Amendment) Act are a "win for justice".

The YSRCP leader vowed that the party would stand by the Muslim community.

"The Court’s observations affirm our stance, and justice will prevail. YSRCP will continue to fight for the repeal of the Act and stand by the Muslim community," Khan said, addressing a press conference.

The Supreme Court questioned the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Boards, terming the move potentially unconstitutional and an alleged violation of minority rights under Article 26 of the Constitution, Khan added.

In response to a batch of petitions, the court barred the de-notification of Waqf lands and ordered a status quo on assets and appointments until the hearing scheduled for May 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested a week to respond, as the court’s directives provided temporary relief, which Khan said supported hopes for a positive verdict.

Khan criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar for backing the BJP's agenda and abandoning the Muslim community’s interests for political gain.

He urged Naidu to quit the NDA coalition and support minority rights instead of compromising on secular values, which the community is closely watching and evaluating.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the law, described by the government as key to transparency and efficient management of Waqf properties. PTI MS STH SSK SSK KH