YSRCP will live and rule Andhra for 30 years: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, Feb 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that his party, YSRCP, will "live and rule the state for 30 years".

Addressing an internal party meeting at his residence in Tadepalli, Guntur district, the former CM said the party, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2024 polls, will emerge again with redoubled enthusiasm.

"YSRCP will live and rule this state. We will rule for another 30 years. Nobody can even touch YSRCP," said Reddy, according to a vernacular news channel.

Further, the YSRCP supremo asserted that Jagan Anna 2.0 will be ‘different’, referring to the future course of time, which will emphasise the welfare of party activists.

"Remember one thing: This time Jagan Anna 2.0 will be different, and demonstrate how it will work for the party activists. This I am telling you, certainly. Because, during Jagan Anna 1.0, I couldn’t do much for the party activists," he said.

Elaborating on why he failed to ‘focus’ on YSRCP activists during Jagan Anna 1.0, hinting at his chief ministerial tenure between 2019 and 2024, Reddy asserted that he "only remembered the people" for every scheme, every matter, and every step he took.

"I have seen the difficulties the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has subjected our party cadres to. I have seen the difficulties faced by the party activists. Your Jagan Anna will be with them (activists) firmly; I am telling you this strongly," he said.

Turning philosophical, the opposition leader noted that "there will be no comfort without struggles", adding that difficulties are part and parcel of everyone’s life.

"We will face difficulties when we are in the opposition. How we face those difficulties will make us leaders. If we sell our character when we face difficulties and lose our individuality, then we will become cheap (in people’s eyes)," claimed Reddy.

Remember my story, if any of you are facing difficulties, he said, observing that he was jailed for 16 months due to the ‘fake’ cases filed by the Congress and TDP leaders just because he was "growing politically".

"But what happened? Didn’t I come out? Didn’t I become the CM," asked Reddy, adding that "everyone should remember his story".

"It’s the same with everyone. What can they (ruling parties) do? At the most, they can file fake cases, threaten, and jail you for three months. After three months, we will come out again with reinvigorated enthusiasm," he claimed.

Further, he directed YSRCP cadres to remember the people who did both good and bad to them, promising that YSRCP would not 'sit idle'. PTI STH SSK KH