YSRCP women's wing protests against 'spurious' liquor sales in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI) The YSRCP women's wing on Wednesday staged protests across Andhra Pradesh demanding an end to the spurious liquor menace, which has allegedly claimed several lives in the state.

Demonstrations were held outside excise department offices across Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Nellore districts, with women leaders smashing liquor bottles on the roads and raising slogans against the TDP-led government.

“We protested statewide demanding an immediate end to the spurious liquor menace that has claimed several lives across Andhra Pradesh,” said a YSRCP press release.

The opposition party alleged that the NDA coalition government handed liquor trade to TDP leaders, this encouraging spurious liquor production, illegal liquor shops, and widespread sale of harmful liquor across districts.

The women cadres warned that unless immediate action is taken to curb the liquor racket, the agitation will intensify across Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. PTI MS STH ROH