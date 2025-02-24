YSRCP won't get opposition status for next 5 years: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the YSRCP led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not be accorded the status of opposition for five years (2024-29).

Addressing a press conference at the media point in the Assembly, the Janasena founder said that the opposition status cannot be granted to YSRCP, which has only 11 MLAs.

“These five years you (YSRCP) will not get opposition status. Be prepared mentally for that. With 11 seats, you will not be given the status of opposition,” he said.

According to the actor-politician, the status of opposition is not decided by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu or Janasena, but by rules, regulations and norms.

Kalyan criticised YSRCP leaders for their behaviour during Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s address, where they allegedly tore his speech copies. The Janasena chief condemned the act as "inappropriate" and urged them to maintain the decorum in the assembly.

Noting that the status of opposition is not granted based on demand, he said the party with the highest majority will form the government and the next biggest party will be granted the opposition status.

However, he highlighted that Janasena, which is a part of the ruling NDA alliance is the second largest party with 21 seats.

On Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the House along with his party legislators.

YSRCP MLAs and MLCs boycotted the Governor’s address with slogans such as ‘save democracy’ and ‘we want justice’, demanding opposition status for the party.

The YSRCP legislators raised the slogans near the Speaker’s podium as the Governor was addressing the House.

Midway through the Governor’s address, they walked out of the House. PTI STH ROH